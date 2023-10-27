Shorten calls for ‘social cohesion’ as criticism of Palestinian sympathy grows

Senior Labor minister Bill Shorten has reiterated that sympathy for Palestinians caught in the war must not be considered an endorsement of Hamas, while calling on Australian politicians to build"cohesion" amongst the public.
"I'm very clear, and the government's been very clear, Hamas's attack 20 days ago against Israel was atrocious. It was barbaric. It was unjustified in the extreme." "In other words, I don't think that's the key issue. I think the key issue here is we've got Australians in harm's way in Israel and Palestine."
I completely support the Canterbury Bankstown Councilâs decision to raise the Palestinian flag and this is why."I feel desperately for the hundreds of hostages who were stolen by Hamas terrorists, I feel desperately for Palestinians who the government said we want to see humanitarian pause to support getting aid to these people," Mr Shorten said.
Earlier on Friday, Mr Burke discussed the issue of the Palestinian flag raising with ABC Radio National. "It is not the Hamas flag… it's a Palestinian flag. It's a flag that gives people the chance to know that there is recognition and not selective grief," Mr Burke said.
The council's gesture in recognition of Palestinians' plight has largely drawn criticism from the Jewish community which argues it muddles the public narrative as to the parties responsible for the destruction in Gaza.