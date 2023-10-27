Lawyer X victim sues for damages over police misconduct

He's filed a damages claim in the Supreme Court after his 2011 conviction for drug trafficking was overturned on the basis that Victoria Police knew and didn't tell him that Gobbo - his barrister - was informing on him while also defending the key prosecution witness against him.

Cvetanovski was jailed for 11 years and ordered to serve at least nine after a jury found him guilty of trafficking a large commercial quantity of methamphetamine.In a civil suit filed this week, Cvetanovski is seeking damages for wrongful deprivation of liberty and psychiatric injuries, medical and legal expenses, a loss of earning capacity plus interest and costs.

The officers are named as Jim O'Brien - who led the gangland-busting Purana Taskforce - Craig Hayes, James Coghlan and Dale Flynn. "The conduct was an affront to the court and criminal justice system, brought the justice system into disrepute and was an embarrassment - the extent of which is not capable of definition." headtopics.com

Nicola Gobbo was working for Victoria Police as an informant while representing clients. (Angelia Wylie / The Age) It also claims that between January 2006 and April 2008 she informed on him to Victoria Police, recommending he be targeted by investigators and suggesting that he be charged with additional offences.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

9NewsAUS »

Judge ticks off Amorosi mother’s lawyer over ‘outrageous’ late moveAs the bitter family feud wound up in the Supreme Court, lawyers for the mother of singer Vanessa Amorosi delivered one last curveball. Read more ⮕

Judge ticks off Amorosi mother’s lawyer over ‘outrageous’ late moveAs the bitter family feud wound up in the Supreme Court, lawyers for the mother of singer Vanessa Amorosi delivered one last curveball. Read more ⮕

Judge ticks off Amorosi mother’s lawyer over ‘outrageous’ late moveAs the bitter family feud wound up in the Supreme Court, lawyers for the mother of singer Vanessa Amorosi delivered one last curveball. Read more ⮕

Driver allegedly blows five times legal limit after speeding Lexus pulled over in northern VictoriaPolice pulled over a Lex﻿us on the Hume Highway in Longwood East after they allegedly spotted it going 178km/hr in a 110km/hr zone at about 2pm yesterday afternoon. Read more ⮕

Victoria’s Warner replacement prospects struggle as forgotten Test star fires: Shield wrapCricket: Adam Zampa has continued his impressive form at the World Cup, picking up figures of 4/8 in Australia's massive 309-run win over the Netherlands. Read more ⮕

Three people hospitalised after ambulance rollover in VictoriaT﻿hree people, including two paramedics, were rushed to hospital following an ambulance crash in Melbourne&x27;s north this morning. Read more ⮕