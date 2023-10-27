Neo-Nazi leaders spared further jail time over hiker attack

Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant were both convicted on Friday after pleading guilty to a violent affray in the Cathedral Ranges State Park in May 2021.
There are two sides to every story, he said, claiming he and two other young members of the organisations had been run over by the group of friends first."We are a law-abiding organisation, we're looking for political change in this country and we're not looking to harm or hurt anyone."
Despite pleading guilty to violent affray charges, Sewell told reporters outside court that they were not guilty and had been forced to accept a deal that would keep their prison time to a minimum because police had refused to provide some of the evidence against them. headtopics.com
Jacob Hersant was the leader of the European Australian Movement at the time of the incident. (Supplied) Sewell was joined by supporters outside the hearing, including one who shouted "Australia for the white man" and provided support for Hitler.
They also saw men wearing black shirts emblazoned with a white Celtic Cross, the emblem of the European Australian Movement.When they crossed paths again in the car park, one of the group googled neo-Nazi symbols and took a video of the other men. headtopics.com
Prosecutors claimed Sewell injured his arm on a broken window, either by breaking it himself or reaching into the car. Blair said while the offending arose from their association with neo-Nazi groups she didn't consider it to be related to their political views.