Neo-Nazi leaders spared further jail time over hiker attack

Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant were both convicted on Friday after pleading guilty to a violent affray in the Cathedral Ranges State Park in May 2021.

There are two sides to every story, he said, claiming he and two other young members of the organisations had been run over by the group of friends first."We are a law-abiding organisation, we're looking for political change in this country and we're not looking to harm or hurt anyone."

Despite pleading guilty to violent affray charges, Sewell told reporters outside court that they were not guilty and had been forced to accept a deal that would keep their prison time to a minimum because police had refused to provide some of the evidence against them. headtopics.com

Jacob Hersant was the leader of the European Australian Movement at the time of the incident. (Supplied) Sewell was joined by supporters outside the hearing, including one who shouted "Australia for the white man" and provided support for Hitler.

They also saw men wearing black shirts emblazoned with a white Celtic Cross, the emblem of the European Australian Movement.When they crossed paths again in the car park, one of the group googled neo-Nazi symbols and took a video of the other men. headtopics.com

Prosecutors claimed Sewell injured his arm on a broken window, either by breaking it himself or reaching into the car. Blair said while the offending arose from their association with neo-Nazi groups she didn't consider it to be related to their political views.

Read more:

9NewsAUS »

Neo-Nazi leader sentenced to time served over attack on hikers in Victorian state parkThomas Sewell along with Jacob Hersant convicted in the county court after pleading guilty to a violent affray Read more ⮕

Neo-Nazis walk free from court, spared further jail time over attack on Victorian hikersWhite supremacists Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant walk free from the Country Court of Victoria after being convicted over an attack on six people in 2021. Read more ⮕

Four-year-old dies from injuries after shed fire at Victorian homeA four-year-old boy who suffered extreme burns in a shed fire at Corio near Geelong has died in hospital this afternoon. Read more ⮕

Victorian Government gives free fishing rods to kids as state debt continues to growTrusted and independent source of local, national and world news. In-depth analysis, business, sport, weather and more. Read more ⮕

Victorian dairy workers end worker strike after securing pay riseA standoff between plant workers and dairy processors has come to an end after the two struck a deal on Thursday avoiding another round of strike action. Employees at Saputo, Fonterra and Peters have all reached new wage agreements. Read more ⮕

Judge wishes prominent neo-Nazis ‘good luck’ as they avoid further jailA court heard Thomas Sewell has long held white supremacist beliefs, but a judge sentencing him over an assault on hikers said he had good prospects of rehabilitation. Read more ⮕