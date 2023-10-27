US fighter jets launch airstrikes on Syrian sites linked to Iran

Airstrikes were launched by the military about 4.30am on Friday, in response to recent drone and missile attacks on US bases and troops in the region early last week.

US President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes against Iranian-backed sites in Syria. Picture: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images “(The) precision self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17,” he said in a statement.

“The United States does not seek conflict and has no intention nor desire to engage in further hostilities, but these Iranian-backed attacks against U.S. forces are unacceptable and must stop,” he said. headtopics.com

“Iran wants to hide its hand and deny its role in these attacks against our forces. We will not let them. If attacks by Iran’s proxies against U.S. forces continue, we will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect our people.”

