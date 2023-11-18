Sainz Receives Penalty and F1 Fans Threatened with Trespassing Orders

Sainz left in disbelief after penalty as F1 fans threatened with trespassing orders. Sainz 's Ferrari ran over a loose drain cover , causing a red flag . Ferrari repaired the car during the delay. Sainz received a 10-place grid penalty for using a third energy store , exceeding regulations. FIA stewards tried to grant an exception but couldn't due to regulations.





Read more: WWOS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: Somerset man banned from wearing gimp suit and writhing on groundJoshua Hunt, 32, receives sexual risk order after police linked him to 25 ‘Somerset gimp’ incidents

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Drug possession decriminalised in Canberra and ACT with small fines and diversion instead of criminal penalty7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

7NEWSSYDNEY: Jilted Wife Selling Engagement Ring on Facebook Marketplace Receives Date RequestsA jilted wife who tried to sell her engagement ring on Facebook Marketplace after her marriage ended received numerous messages from single men asking her out on a date.

Source: 7NewsSydney | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Disappointed with Penalty Decision in Defeat to Manchester CityErik ten Hag, the Manchester United manager, expressed his disappointment with the penalty decision in the game against Manchester City, stating that it 'changed the moment' after his team was beaten 3-0. Despite having a good game plan in the first half, Erling Haaland's spot kick in the 26th minute and a second goal by Haaland, followed by Phil Foden's goal, secured the victory for Manchester City.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Propel Funeral Partners receives multiple takeover offersSky News Business Editor Ross Greenwood says Propel Funerals has attracted the attention of Australia’s industry super funds, with IFM Investors casting its eye over the business. Propel made an ASX statement today saying it 'received inbound interest regarding a potential change of control transaction from multiple parties'.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Pollard penalty breaks England hearts as South Africa reach World Cup finalA late penalty from Handré Pollard gave South Africa a 16-15 win over England in the Rugby World Cup semi-final

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »