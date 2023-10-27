Drug possession decriminalised in Canberra and ACT with small fines and diversion instead of criminal penalty

An Australian-first move to decriminalise small quantities of illicit drugs has begun in the national capital. The ACT’s drug decriminalisation kicks in from Saturday meaning cautions, small fines and diversion programs will be handed out in place of prison sentences. It is the first time drug possession won’t draw criminal sanction in an Australian jurisdiction, and could be a test case for the rest of the nation moving forward.

However, we recognise people will use illicit drugs and believe a health-based approach to drug use leads to better outcomes,” ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said in a statement. “By treating drug use as a health issue, not a criminal one, we are providing pathways for people to access the health services and support they need.” The government is coupling the new laws with an information campaign about the reforms, aimed at venues, medical professionals and support services.

