Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Disappointed with Penalty Decision in Defeat to Manchester City

Erik ten Hag, the Manchester United manager, said during his post-match press conference that the penalty in the game against Manchester City 'changed the moment' after his team was beaten 3-0.

'It's disappointing because in the first half we had a very good game plan', he said. Erling Haaland netted the spot kick in the 26th minute, going on to grab a second before Phil Foden wrapped up the victory.

Manchester United v Manchester City: Premier LeagueMinute-by-minute report: Who will come out on top in the first Manchester derby of the season? Join Tim de Lisle Read more ⮕

Manchester City Thrash Manchester United in Derby Manchester City fans celebrate as their team defeats a lackluster Manchester United in a one-sided derby match. Read more ⮕

Manchester City Thrashes Manchester United in Derby Manchester City fans celebrate as their team defeats a lackluster Manchester United in a one-sided derby match. Read more ⮕

Haaland doubles up as Manchester City humiliate neighbours United Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City embarrassed Manchester United in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford Read more ⮕

ALL GOALS - Tillies land 8 in AUS return Manchester City dominated Manchester United in a 3-0 win, while Liverpool showed support for Luis Diaz. Erling Haaland scored two goals for City. Read more ⮕

Manchester United face tough challenges ahead Manchester United 's upcoming matches in the Carabao Cup and Premier League pose significant challenges for the team. Read more ⮕