HEAD TOPICS

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Disappointed with Penalty Decision in Defeat to Manchester City

 / Source: GuardianAus

Erik ten Hag, the Manchester United manager, expressed his disappointment with the penalty decision in the game against Manchester City, stating that it 'changed the moment' after his team was beaten 3-0. Despite having a good game plan in the first half, Erling Haaland's spot kick in the 26th minute and a second goal by Haaland, followed by Phil Foden's goal, secured the victory for Manchester City.

Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United, Penalty, Defeat, Manchester City, Game Plan, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden

Source

GuardianAus

Erik ten Hag, the Manchester United manager, said during his post-match press conference that the penalty in the game against Manchester City 'changed the moment' after his team was beaten 3-0.

'It's disappointing because in the first half we had a very good game plan', he said. Erling Haaland netted the spot kick in the 26th minute, going on to grab a second before Phil Foden wrapped up the victory.

Australia Headlines

Read more:GuardianAus »

Manchester United v Manchester City: Premier LeagueMinute-by-minute report: Who will come out on top in the first Manchester derby of the season? Join Tim de Lisle Read more ⮕

Manchester City Thrash Manchester United in Derby Manchester City fans celebrate as their team defeats a lackluster Manchester United in a one-sided derby match. Read more ⮕

Manchester City Thrashes Manchester United in Derby Manchester City fans celebrate as their team defeats a lackluster Manchester United in a one-sided derby match. Read more ⮕

Haaland doubles up as Manchester City humiliate neighbours United Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City embarrassed Manchester United in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford Read more ⮕

ALL GOALS - Tillies land 8 in AUS return Manchester City dominated Manchester United in a 3-0 win, while Liverpool showed support for Luis Diaz. Erling Haaland scored two goals for City. Read more ⮕

Manchester United face tough challenges ahead Manchester United 's upcoming matches in the Carabao Cup and Premier League pose significant challenges for the team. Read more ⮕