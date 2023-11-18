Family-Owned Shop Becomes a Local Favorite for Traditional Flatbread

‘It was my family’s shop … now it’s everyone’s,’ says Lauren Ayass, daughter of Watany Manoushi owners Rana and Galeb Khechen. Mid-morning is the busiest time at Watany Manoushi , as customers come for the signature za’atar manoush and deeply comforting fava bean stew . In 2013, they planned on opening a pizza joint at Palmdale Shopping Centre in the city’s south-eastern suburbs, but they were beaten to it by another fast food competitor around the corner.

Watany Manoushi was one of the first shops in the plaza to serve food. Nowadays the car park is blanketed with competing smoky flavours from the neighbouring Turkish and Pakistani grills, and Watany’s customers linger over shared meze and endless pots of tea. But it’s the manoush that everyone is here for. The pillowy flatbread – which is traditionally eaten for breakfast – comes in more than 20 varieties, with clearly marked vegetarian and vegan options





