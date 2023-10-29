Rioters Storm Airport in Dagestan in Search of Jewish Passengers

Rioters at the airport held signs reading, ‘We are against Jewish refugees’ and ‘Child killers have no place in Dagestan.’Rioters at the airport held signs reading, ‘We are against Jewish refugees’ and ‘Child killers have no place in Dagestan.’A mob in Russia’s mostly Muslim region of Dagestan has stormed the airport in Makhachkala in search of Jewish passengers arriving from

Video posted to social media showed hundreds of young men, some carrying Palestinian flags or placards denouncing Israel, storming on to the tarmac of the Makhachkala international airport and climbing on to idling planes, attempting to break through the windows.“This is your captain,” one announcement said. “There’s an angry mob outside that doesn’t know where we’ve come from and why . It’s possible we’ll also come under attack.

Some of the signs held by the rioters read, “We are against Jewish refugees” and “child-killers have no place in Dagestan.” Police stood by as hundreds of protesters surged into the airport’s main terminal, entering restricted areas and demanding that customs officials direct them toward the arriving passengers. headtopics.com

The account also called on local people to follow any arriving Israelis, take pictures of their vehicles and write down the addresses where they were staying. The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, blamed external actors for the riots, saying they occurred “because of fakes spread by our enemies”.

Local religious authorities have suggested that they may need to evacuate an estimated 800 Jewish families from across Dagestan, many of them in the southern city of Derbent. Prominent figures in Dagestan have spoken in support of Palestine and against the Israeli state since 7 October, when a Hamas raid sowed terror in southern Israel, killing more than 1,400. In response, the Israeli government has unleashed a bombing campaign against Gaza, killing an estimated 8,000 as of Sunday, according to local officials. headtopics.com

