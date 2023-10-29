Angry Mob Storms Airport in Russia Searching for Jewish People

It comes as Israel intensified air strikes on Gaza overnight, including in an area close to a hospital filled with hundreds of wounded Palestinians.
The terrifying security breach took place at Makhachkala Airport in Russia’s Dagestan Republic on Sunday local time.The group forced its way into multiple secure areas throughout the airport. A photograph who shared one clip wrote alongside it: “The hunt for Jews at the airport in Dagestan continues, to the soundtrack of ‘Allahu Akbar’ screams.
In ð·ðº Makhachkala, locals storm the airport after a plane from Tel-Aviv arrives. They check passports, looking for Israelis. The police donât interfere.“The government of the Republic of Dagestan is reporting that the situation is under control, law enforcement is working at the scene,” the majority-Muslim republic’s government said in a message shared on Telegram.The group was said to be “hunting for Jews”. headtopics.com
“We recommend that all persons who have violated the operating procedures of the (airport) facility not to continue illegal acts and not to interfere with the work of airport employees,” a message from the government on Telegram read.
“At the same time, we urge residents of the republic not to succumb to provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society.”The flight from Tel Aviv was still in the air when the incident occurred, forcing it to divert. headtopics.com
A defiant Benjamin Netanyahu has declared Israel is fighting “its second War of Independence” as the country kicked off its ground offensive in Gaza. The Israeli Defence Force confirmed 450 attacks had been carried out on Hamas targets throughout Palestine in the past 24 hours, including on the terrorist group’s headquarters and anti-tank positions.