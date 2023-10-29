Nicky Winmar's New Book Chronicles His Experience as an Indigenous Football Player

Nicky Winmar details his experience as an Indigenous man playing football in his new book, My Story: From Bush Kid to AFL Legend. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/The Guardian

Winmar doesn’t want your pity. He doesn’t want to be a spokesperson for his people. He doesn’t want to be on speed dial every time there’s a racist incident. He doesn’t want to launch into some impassioned plea for tolerance, a doleful lament on the plight of Indigenous people. He wants to confront the bigots. He wants their address. He wants a piece of them.

I talk to young kids all the time and they look at me and point to their skin. I’m proud of that, and proud for them. There were dog days too. Days when he was barely present, when he was hungover, stoned, or mourning. There was “the constant urge to self-sabotage”. There was the tension between being a black man in a white man’s world, the guilt of one raised in poverty who was suddenly being feted, idiolised and well remunerated. You’re raised subhuman, he says, and suddenly treated as a superhuman. “You should be grateful and relieved, but you’re wary and watchful. headtopics.com

‘Men and women tell me they were with their parents that day, and that they’re sorry for what happened.’Retirement hit Winmar hard. “A shit experience,” he says. He was lost without the roars and the routine. He was restless, unmoored and unwell. In 2012, toiling in the Geraldton mines, “busting my balls and my back in equal measure,” he had a heart attack. And he is still feeling the effects of his many head knocks – dizziness, headaches and memory lapses.But there has been healing too.

