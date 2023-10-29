Qantas Blames Booking Systems for Failure to Notify Customers of Cancelled Flights

Qantas has blamed its booking systems and the “sheer scale” of travel changes for its failure to tell customers they had booked airfares on flights that had already been cancelled.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in late August that Qantas sold tickets for more than 8000 already flights for, on average, two weeks and as long as 47 days after they had already been scrapped internally, causing confusion, higher costs and delays for travellers.“Due to system limitations and the sheer number of flights involved, we couldn’t remove these flights from sale automatically while also providing impacted customers with alternative flights,” Qantas said in a statement outlining its defence to the case on Monday.

“While managing this is not a problem in ‘normal times’, the sheer scale of the changes we were dealing with during this period meant that some flights remained on sale, as the ACCC case flags, for 48 hours or more after they were cancelled.”Advertisement headtopics.com

In August, ACCC chairwoman Gina Cass-Gottlieb said the watchdog would make an assessment of how much Qantas gained financially from the flight sales, as well as losses and other hardship caused to customers by the cancellations.“This was not done for commercial advantage. All customers who booked a flight that was cancelled were offered an alternative flight as close as possible to their nominated time for no extra cost, or a full refund,” Qantas said.

“International borders were experiencing far more flux and there were unexpected delays to bringing long-range aircraft to fly overseas routes back into service,” Qantas said.The cancellation numbers alleged by the ACCC are triple those reported as part of the Bureau of Infrastructure Transport and Research Economics. headtopics.com

Qantas announces direct flight from Perth to Paris ahead of Olympic GamesWA is pushing to be the western gateway to the world with Perth still the only city in Australia with direct air connections from continental Europe. Read more ⮕

Qantas announces direct flight from Perth to Paris ahead of Olympic GamesWA is pushing to be the western gateway to the world with Perth still the only city in Australia with direct air connections from continental Europe. Read more ⮕

Qantas announces direct flight from Perth to Paris ahead of Olympic GamesWA is pushing to be the western gateway to the world with Perth still the only city in Australia with direct air connections from continental Europe. Read more ⮕

‘My players deserve better’: Cheika blames Australian referee after Argentina’s cruel World Cup defeatThe Pumas’ Australian coach seemed to claim that the better side lost and took aim at referee Nic Berry after England’s 26-23 win in the World Cup third place play-off. Read more ⮕

‘My players deserve better’: Cheika blames Australian referee after Argentina’s cruel World Cup defeatThe Pumas’ Australian coach seemed to claim that the better side lost and took aim at referee Nic Berry after England’s 26-23 win in the World Cup third place play-off. Read more ⮕

‘My players deserve better’: Cheika blames Australian referee after Argentina’s cruel World Cup defeatThe Pumas’ Australian coach seemed to claim that the better side lost and took aim at referee Nic Berry after England’s 26-23 win in the World Cup third place play-off. Read more ⮕