Endeavour Group, owner of Dan Murphy’s, BWS and 354 hotels, generated overall sales growth of 2.1 per cent in the past three months.

Major shareholder Bruce Mathieson, who owns 15 per cent, has waged a relentless campaign against the group to try to engineer a shake-up., the owner of liquor retailing chains Dan Murphy’s and BWS, and 354 hotels, generated overall sales growth for the 14 weeks ended October 1 of 2.1 per cent as gaming machine revenue declined and shoppers showed signs of caution.

“After a strong start to the quarter, sales growth moderated somewhat in August, with a softening in demand for Father’s Day gifts,” he said. But the campaign to install Mr Wavish has failed, proxy votes cast before Tuesday’s annual meeting have revealed. The proxy voteswill, however, deliver the 25 per cent vote needed to record a strike against the company’s remuneration report. headtopics.com

Institutional Shareholder Services, CGI Glass Lewis and Ownership Matters, three influential proxy advisory groups, have all recommended shareholders vote against Mr Wavish’s election, as has theEndeavour operates 266 Dan Murphy’s stores, 1435 BWS liquor stores and 354 hotels which house 12,700 poker machines.