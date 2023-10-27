‘My players deserve better’: Cheika blames Australian referee after Argentina’s cruel World Cup defeat

Argentina coach Michael Cheika blasted the way his team was refereed for the second consecutive weekend after England edged past the Pumas to win a stodgy third-place World Cup play-off on Friday (Saturday AEDT).

England withstood a strong finish from the Pumas to triumph 26-23 thanks to tries from Ben Earl and Theo Dan to complement 16 points from the boot of Owen Farrell. Argentina scored tries either side of half-time through Tomas Cubelli and Santiago Carreras before Nicolas Sanchez missed a late penalty attempt that would have tied up the game.

Afterwards, Cheika, the former Wallabies coach, seemed to claim that the better side lost and took aim at Australian referee Nic Berry. “The players deserved better today,” he said, having also aired his frustration at Angus Gardner following a semi-final loss to New Zealand. “I’m certainly disappointed with the way the whole game was run, the way the game was refereed. The inconsistency in that.“Our players are working for two years to try and get something – and I know we’re one of the lower nations, and we’re not England or New Zealand or South Africa or any of those guys. headtopics.com

Farrell, meanwhile, saluted a fitting finish to England’s dogged World Cup campaign just six days after a gut-wrenching 16-15 loss to South Africa in their semi-final.“We want to show that this team fights for every minute of the game,” Farrell said. “In a scrappy game like that, it proved again. Obviously last week, we didn’t quite get there, but we wanted to make sure we finished the tournament off right.

Dan, who scored from a charge-down just moments after missing a tackle on Carreras, claimed the result could signal a new dawn for England as veterans such as Ben Youngs, Courtney Lawes and Jonny May bow out.“We’re incredibly disappointed and heartbroken about what happened last weekend; we put in a performance which we can be really proud of,” said the hooker. headtopics.com

