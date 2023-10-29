Shadow Trade Minister Responds to Setback in EU Trade Deal Negotiations

Shadow trade minister Kevin Hogan has responded to the latest setback in negotiations with the European Union for a free trade deal. In a statement, Hogan said it was “unfortunate” that negotiations had fallen over, but the European Union’s offer was not satisfactory. “The offer for agriculture, particularly beef, sheep and sugar, was not good enough,” Hogan said.

“The EU offer on geographical indicators would have also been too restrictive, particularly for products like parmesan, feta and prosecco.” Talks on the sidelines of the G7 in Osaka collapsed on Sunday after both sides accused each other of being unwilling to compromise. Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said it was unlikely a trade deal could be negotiated before the end of the current term of parliament.

