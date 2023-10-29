Qantas Airways Denies Illegal Behavior in Ticket Sales

Qantas Airways has denied it behaved illegally when it sold tickets on thousands of already cancelled flights last year, arguing the consumer watchdog’s legal action “ignores the realities of the aviation industry”.

The airline filed its defence to the Federal Court on Friday following legal action lodged by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in August, after Qantas allegedly sold tickets on 8000 already cancelled flights between May and July 2022.

Qantas says it “fully accepts” it let customers down during the COVID-19 restart but did not behave illegally.The watchdog’s allegations led to the early exit of Qantas’ then chief executive Alan Joyce, who announced he would retire two months ahead of schedule days after the case was launched. headtopics.com

In a statement on Monday, Qantas said it acknowledged it had “let customers down” after the COVID-19 restart but argued no airline can ever guarantee specific flight times. “The ACCC’s case ignores a fundamental reality and key condition that applies when airlines sell a ticket. While all airlines work hard to operate flights at their scheduled times, no airline can guarantee that. That’s because the nature of travel – when weather and operational issues mean delays and cancellations are inevitable and unavoidable – makes such a guarantee impossible,” Qantas said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange.

“We reject the notion of ghost flights because people who paid for a flight were given a flight or a refund. This was not a case of ‘fee for no service’,” Qantas said on Monday.ACCC boss Gina Cass-Gottlieb said in August that Qantas should pay hundreds of millions of dollars if found to have breached consumer laws, to set an example to the rest of corporate Australia. headtopics.com

