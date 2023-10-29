Ford and General Motors Withdraw Forecasts as Customers Resist Paying Premium for EVs

On Thursday, Ford withdrew its full-year results forecast, citing"uncertainty" over its tentative deal with the United Auto Workers and warned of continued pressure on electric vehicles as customers balk at paying a premium for EVs over other models.

"Matter of fact, our business is never short of challenges, especially right now with the evolution of the EV market and new global competitors from China, as well as the technology disruptions." GM on Tuesday withdrew its 2023 profit outlook, and CEO Mary Barra said the automaker will slow the launch of several planned EV models to cut costs.

"We are reducing our fixed costs by $2 billion net of depreciation and amortization as we exit 2024," Barra wrote in a letter to shareholders. The next day, GM and Honda issued a joint statement announcing the end of a $5 billion partnership to develop affordable EVs together, just one year after launching the effort. headtopics.com

'There is nothing the British can do about it': General Chauvel's extraordinary decision at Beersheba

