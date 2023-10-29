Retailers Report $112 Billion in Inventory Losses Due to Organized Retail Crime

The National Retail Federation — the largest retail association — recently released its 2023 report that found participating retailers reported inventory losses, also known as"shrink," upward of $112 billion.
Smash and grabs are a common tactic thieves will do to quickly enter and exit a business with stolen merchandise. "And the truth is, this isn't only big companies — it's companies large and small. It's main street merchants and retailers, in small towns across the country," NRF CEO Matt Shay said Thursday in a press conference with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
Large cities like Los Angeles, Oakland, Houston, Seattle, New York, Denver and a tie between Sacramento and Chicago are among the biggest targets for organized retail theft. L.A. topped the list for the fifth year in a row.
Organized retail crime is surging in large cities across the U.S. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP Shay joined Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., during Thursday’s news conference. The lawmakers championed their Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, a bill to combine several law enforcement agencies to tackle retail crime."But you also have to recognize not just the theft, but the danger to the employees, the cost to the consumers. And then the impact upon the individual retailers," he said.