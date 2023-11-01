Oscar Piastri eyeing off F1 sprint in Brazil as McLaren aim for fourth

He and teammate Lando Norris have soared into fourth in the constructors' championship, a far cry from the start of the season when McLaren was well off the pace. Piastri was eighth last time out in Mexico City, a slightly disappointing result as his teammate rose from 17th to fifth.
"Mexico was slightly tougher for me with the damage, but I've debriefed with the team, and I'll take the learnings into this weekend as we aim for more points," Piastri said. This weekend in Brazil will also be the final weekend with a sprint race the day before the grand prix.The Australian said he is hopeful to continue his good form in this format of the season, at a track he has never raced on."I've never raced here before, so I'm excited to get on track at such an iconic circuit.
"The last few races have been reassuring, especially considering where we were at the start of the season."ABC Sport Daily is your daily sports conversation. We dive into the biggest story of the day and get you up to speed with everything else that’s making headlines.The constructors' championship is where prize money is awarded in F1, with the difference between each position worth millions of dollars.
"With the final Sprint event of the season, there's a bigger prospect to score points and we aim to maximise our opportunities across the weekend," McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said.Sports content to make you think... or allow you not to. A newsletter delivered each Friday.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕