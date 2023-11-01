HEAD TOPICS

Employers plan pay cuts for remote workers, to try and force return to offices

According to a new report, some employers are incentivising workers to return to the office, but others are taking a more hardline approach.

Lord Mayor of Perth Basil Zempilas told Channel Seven he agrees people need to get back into the office. &quot;I&apos;ve long maintained that the best place for workers is at work,&quot; he said. &quot;The odd day for a bit of work-life balance, fine. But not every day and not two days a week; come to work. Work. That&apos;s what you&apos;re there for. &quot;That&apos;s what the job you&apos;ve got is for. And the best place to do it well is in the office.

