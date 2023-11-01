Employers plan pay cuts for remote workers, to try and force return to offices

Lord Mayor of Perth Basil Zempilas told Channel Seven he agrees people need to get back into the office. "I've long maintained that the best place for workers is at work," he said. "The odd day for a bit of work-life balance, fine. But not every day and not two days a week; come to work. Work. That's what you're there for. "That's what the job you've got is for. And the best place to do it well is in the office.

