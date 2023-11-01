Fed holds rates and financial markets believe it is done, leading shares higher — live updates

Follow the day's financial news and insights from our specialist business reporters on our live blog.Fed stays on hold, markets rally on hopes rate rises are finished Hello, I'm with you for the morning market action, before Rachel Pupazzoni takes over for the afternoon.The decision to keep rates on hold was widely expected, but comments after the meeting from Fed chair Jerome Powell have left markets feeling confident another rate rise is unlikely, according to"The Fed did not rule out a rate increase in the coming months, but swap contracts showed traders weren't convinced.
"The Fed tried to deliver a hawkish hold but Wall Street is not believing additional tightening will happen this cycle."Key quote: 'Tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation.'
"This meeting the Fed is also acknowledging the tightening of financial conditions, and not just credit. Some might take this as a sign that the bond market will continue to help them with this tightening cycle, which could support the argument that a peak in rates is in place."But for mortgage borrowers hoping a Fed hold increases the odds of an RBA one, the market has bad news for you — money traders are still pricing in a better than 60% chance of an Aussie rate rise next Tuesday.
Elise and Jacinta both survived cancer, but the stats show their outcomes could have been very differentDespite rocketing rents and property prices, a key Reserve Bank housing analysis group hasn't met for a year
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: smh | Read more ⮕
Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕
Source: theage | Read more ⮕
Source: smh | Read more ⮕
Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕