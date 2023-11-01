Fed holds rates and financial markets believe it is done, leading shares higher — live updates

Follow the day's financial news and insights from our specialist business reporters on our live blog.Fed stays on hold, markets rally on hopes rate rises are finished Hello, I'm with you for the morning market action, before Rachel Pupazzoni takes over for the afternoon.The decision to keep rates on hold was widely expected, but comments after the meeting from Fed chair Jerome Powell have left markets feeling confident another rate rise is unlikely, according to"The Fed did not rule out a rate increase in the coming months, but swap contracts showed traders weren't convinced.

"The Fed tried to deliver a hawkish hold but Wall Street is not believing additional tightening will happen this cycle."Key quote: 'Tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation.'

"This meeting the Fed is also acknowledging the tightening of financial conditions, and not just credit. Some might take this as a sign that the bond market will continue to help them with this tightening cycle, which could support the argument that a peak in rates is in place."But for mortgage borrowers hoping a Fed hold increases the odds of an RBA one, the market has bad news for you — money traders are still pricing in a better than 60% chance of an Aussie rate rise next Tuesday.

Elise and Jacinta both survived cancer, but the stats show their outcomes could have been very differentDespite rocketing rents and property prices, a key Reserve Bank housing analysis group hasn't met for a year

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SMH: ASX set to rise, tracking Wall Street after Fed holds rates steadyThe Australian sharemarket is set to trend higher this morning, following gains on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged in the world’s largest economy.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: ASX set to rise, tracking Wall Street after Fed holds rates steadyThe Australian sharemarket is set to trend higher this morning, following gains on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged in the world’s largest economy.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: ASX set to rise, tracking Wall Street after Fed holds rates steadyThe Australian sharemarket is set to trend higher this morning, following gains on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged in the world’s largest economy.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

SMH: ASX to open stronger as Wall Street gains ahead of Fed decisionThe Australian sharemarket is set to rise after US stocks gained ground overnight as investors await the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting this week.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: ASX to open stronger as Wall Street gains ahead of Fed decisionThe Australian sharemarket is set to rise after US stocks gained ground overnight as investors await the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting this week.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Before the Bell: ASX futures higher, Wall Street advances before Fed decisionAustralian shares are set to open up, in line with New York. US 10-yr yield drops on refunding tweak. Fed statement at 5am AEDT.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕