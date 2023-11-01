Matildas make it three from three as Mary Fowler breaks Taiwan resistance

The first half was a far cry from the spectacular goal-fest at Optus Stadium a few days earlier when everything seemed to click in to place. The last time these two teams met was in a similar scenario for the second round of Olympic qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics – with thedefeating Taiwan 7-0 that day. While the goals did not flow so easily, at least not at first, Australia has locked in its spot in the final round of qualifying early next year.

Australia had myriad chances in the first half – 16 shots on goal with only four on target – but could not find the back of the net. Gustavsson was quick to point out after their last game that this team had now proved they could perform against lower-ranked teams. That, unfortunately, was not the case at first.well and truly parked the bus in defence and were able to holding off the Matildas relentless probing. Fowler rattled the crossbar early in the half off the rebound from a corner.

Heads were shaken and arms flapped in frustration as the players walked off the pitch at half-time. Something had to change.The injection of pace and energy from Charli Grant for Wheeler at right back did not seem like it would be enough on its own. Then Foord and Fowler soon started to lift their intensity further.

With 15 minutes to go, there was more great work in the area from Foord, again working her way through defenders to the touchline, her shot across the face of goal looked like it was going to go just wide of the far post and, who came on at half time for Hayley Raso, cut it back to Yallop in the centre for the Matildas’ third goal.

