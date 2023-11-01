Live updates: Matildas stars shine bright as they defeat Chinese Taipei in Olympic qualifier

A glorious goal to Mary Fowler broke the deadlock, with Sam Kerr and Tameka Yallop adding to the damage as Australia finally crashed through an admirable opposition defence, highlighted by a stand-out performance from goalkeeper Cheng Ssu-Yu.

This is the final game the Matildas will play at home this year, and what a year it has been. These three sell-out games in Perth cap off a truly magical rise for the team in 2023, peaking with their Women's World Cup run. Their impact will ripple through generations to come.

So what's next for the team? A pair of friendlies against Canada in December, before returning to action in February in the third round of Olympic qualifying where they'll face one of Asia's stronger sides in a home-and-away series. Win that final leg and they're through to Paris in July, where they have unfinished business after just missing out on a medal in Tokyo.Thank you so much for joining me tonight for our live coverage of Australia v Chinese Taipei.

How good has Cheng Ssu-yu been in goal today, without a doubt the Chinese Taipei equivalent of Mackenzie Arnold with a lot of potential going into the future.Caitlin Foord, Kyra Cooney-Cross, and Mary Fowler are all still hungry, swimming around the box as they search for a sealer.I fully expected it to fly into the net - as did most of the crowd based on the "ooh"s - but it goes just wide of the post.

The ball is floating in that in-between space where a single inch can determine who gets it, with Yallop and Chinese Taipei goalkeeper Cheng Ssu-Yu both throwing themselves up into the sky to connect with it.

