What is the Rafah crossing and who can now use it?

Israel and Egypt’s joint blockade of Gaza under Hamas has made the crossing highly politically sensitive in Cairo – a situation that was exacerbated by an Islamist insurgency in the Sinai, which led toimposing controls on who was allowed to travel to towns and cities close to the Rafah crossing, not least the hub of Arish.
Rafah, once a smuggling hub, is split between Egyptian Rafah and Palestinian Rafah, with the border running through it. Egypt’s deliberate flooding of the border area in 2015 was designed to close smuggling tunnels that connected the two, which at one time allowed people and goods to pass from Gaza to Egypt.trucks.
According to the arrangements put in place by Cairo, the embassies of those people being allowed to cross have been informed in advance and the hope is that further evacuations will be allowed in the coming days.Casualties were taken to the crossing in Palestinian ambulances, two to an ambulance, where they were ferried to a triage centre on the other side staffed by Egyptian paramedics, who examined the wounded and put them into a waiting fleet of Egyptian ambulances.
Most are understood to have been taken to hospitals in Arish, as well as to an Egyptian field hospital at Sheikh Zuwayed in the Sinai and Turkish field hospitals that have been established in recent weeks.Some foreign nationals have been allowed to leave Gaza. Among them are two Médecins Sans Frontières doctors from the Phillipines, a Philippine foreign ministry official has said.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕