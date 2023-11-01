What is the Rafah crossing and who can now use it?

Israel and Egypt’s joint blockade of Gaza under Hamas has made the crossing highly politically sensitive in Cairo – a situation that was exacerbated by an Islamist insurgency in the Sinai, which led toimposing controls on who was allowed to travel to towns and cities close to the Rafah crossing, not least the hub of Arish.

Rafah, once a smuggling hub, is split between Egyptian Rafah and Palestinian Rafah, with the border running through it. Egypt’s deliberate flooding of the border area in 2015 was designed to close smuggling tunnels that connected the two, which at one time allowed people and goods to pass from Gaza to Egypt.trucks.

According to the arrangements put in place by Cairo, the embassies of those people being allowed to cross have been informed in advance and the hope is that further evacuations will be allowed in the coming days.Casualties were taken to the crossing in Palestinian ambulances, two to an ambulance, where they were ferried to a triage centre on the other side staffed by Egyptian paramedics, who examined the wounded and put them into a waiting fleet of Egyptian ambulances.

Most are understood to have been taken to hospitals in Arish, as well as to an Egyptian field hospital at Sheikh Zuwayed in the Sinai and Turkish field hospitals that have been established in recent weeks.Some foreign nationals have been allowed to leave Gaza. Among them are two Médecins Sans Frontières doctors from the Phillipines, a Philippine foreign ministry official has said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign passport holders lining up to exit Gaza through Rafah crossingDozens of foreign passport holders have begun entering the Rafah crossing from Gaza, while ambulances and trucks filled with humanitarian aid line up on the Egypt side of the border. Follow live.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Dozens seen entering Rafah crossing from GazaA deal on the Rafah crossing has been brokered to allow some critically injured people out of Gaza.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Hope for Australians trapped in Gaza as Rafah border crossing opensThe crucial Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza has opened for the first time since Hamas&x27; October 7 attack on Israel and the ensuing retaliatory siege and aerial bombardment.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Foreign passport holders enter Gaza as humanitarian aid arrives at Rafah crossingDozens of foreign passport holders have begun entering the Rafah crossing from Gaza, while ambulances and trucks filled with humanitarian aid line up on the Egypt side of the border. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on Muslim states to cease oil and food exports to Israel in response to the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Australian families in Gaza told to head to Rafah border crossingA number of Australian families in Gaza have been told to head to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt if it is safe to do so, in the hope it may be about to open to some foreign nationals.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Foreign Office Aims to Help Britons Leave Gaza via Rafah CrossingJames Cleverly, the foreign secretary, states that the Foreign Office is working to assist Britons trapped in Gaza to leave today through the recently opened Rafah crossing. UK teams are prepared to support British nationals once they are able to depart. Ensuring the prompt delivery of life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza is crucial.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕