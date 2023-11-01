Matildas secure third successive qualifying win

Star pair Mary Fowler and Sam Kerr, as well as veteran substitute Tameka Yallop, all scored in the final 30 minutes of the contest to send a crowd of more than 19,000 home from HBF Park in a happy mood.
Having topped their group, the Matilda now progress to the final round of AFC Olympic Games qualifiers in February. Four nations will contest the February qualifiers, with the two winners of parallel home and away battles to progress to next year’s Paris Games.
Apart from Australia, Japan and North Korea have also sealed spots in the final round of qualifiers, with the fourth nation to be the best runner-up from the three second-round qualifying groups.The Matildas made one change to the team that started in their 8-0 weekend win over the Philippines at Optus Stadium, with Clare Wheeler replacing right-back Ellie Carpenter, who left camp early to return to her French club Lyon.
Fowler had another opportunity in the 20th minute but failed to control her shot, which flew high and wide. It was then midfielder Katrina Gorry’s turn to waste a chance in the 26th minute when she failed to connect properly with a shot that was comfortably dealt with by Chinese Taipei goalkeeper Cheng Ssu-yu.
The Matildas continued to be wasteful after the half-time break, with skipper Sam Kerr the culprit in the 48th minute after running on to superb through ball from teammate Kyra Cooney-Cross.But the Matildas finally found their range in the 62nd minute with a long-distance strike that was too good for Cheng.It took over an hour and a Mary Fowler worldie but the Matildas have blown Chinese Taipei away to give themselves the best shot at Olympic glory.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: theage | Read more ⮕
Source: smh | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕