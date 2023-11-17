Los Angeles Clippers struggle in the James Harden era

If it’s not yet panic stations for the Los Angeles Clippers, it can’t be far off. The team has fallen to 0-5 in the James Harden era since his trade from Philadelphia – an era that’s so far looked dysfunctional with an array of problems that need to be solved. It comes amid an overall six-game losing streak – the longest such losing streak of Kawhi Leonard’s career including his high school and college days, per Clippers writer Justin Russo – to see the team sit 3-7 overall in the standings.
Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly >The main concern post the Harden trade was how a team with four stars in Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Harden and Russell Westbrook, who all need to the ball to be effective, would function together. And so far that concern has been validated. It’s not a knock on the players – they’re all still stars (we think?) – but more around the team build and particularly the pairing of Westbrook and Harden on the court, which has created stagnation and spacing concern
