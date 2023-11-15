US-China Relations Set to Improve as Biden and Xi Prepare to Meet

Relations between the US and China are set to improve as President Biden prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders, who have not spoken in a year, will discuss trade, China's relationship with Iran, and human rights concerns. Tensions between the two nations have been strained recently due to various incidents. The outcome of the talks could have significant implications for the global economy and other geopolitical issues.

