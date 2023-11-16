Bold Predictions and Overreactions for the NBA Season

While we may only be a couple of weeks into the new season, there’s enough data points to make (unnecessarily early) takeaways from what we’ve seen so far. has below dived into some bold predictions, hot takes and general overreactions for the marathon season ahead. Ejected for this?! Giannis cracks it | 00:54 A team built to win now is nowhere near it and currently closer to the other end of the standings at 3-6.

In fact, the Bulls are probably the most disappointing team in the NBA so far for that reason, with sides below them either sitting where they’re supposed to be or with a valid reason to be struggling. Caught in basketball purgatory — where no team wants to be — Chicago isn’t contending nor rebuilding as one of the league’s most confusing sides. And so it’s time to trade Zach LaVine, who’s contracted until 2028, while the 28-year old guard still holds value. Philadelphia looms as a potential landing spot — or at least has the assets to make a deal — loaded with draft picks and expiring contracts after trading James Harden to the Clipper

