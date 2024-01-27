How to Save Big Money in 2024: A Three-Part Money-Saving Challenge

Saving $20,000 in a year seems overwhelming — but looking at it in smaller numbers can make it less daunting. With 2024 upon us, Téa Angelos, the Australian founder and CEO of Smart Women Society, has created a three-part money-saving challenge to help you boost your bank balance.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: How to save big money in 2024 If you’re hoping to save $5000, $10,000 or even $20,000, the lawyer-turned-finance-guru says the key is to break the amount down into bite-sized goals — with the flexibility to put aside more or less funds — based on your monthly budget. To get started, Angelos says you need to know exactly where every dollar is going as this can help you stay focused. “Give your money saving a purpose — write down exactly what you are saving for and why you are saving for it,” Angelos tells 7Life. To avoid spending temptations, the author of Smart Moves: Simple Ways to Take Control of Your Life suggests automating your savings so the money is out of sight, out of mind. “Set up an automatic transfer to your bank account the day after your pay day,” she say





7NewsMelbourne » / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Save Over $7000 a Year by Being Smarter with MoneyConsumer advocates suggest swapping out certain products with cheaper alternatives, shopping around, and changing expensive habits to save over $7000 annually. Switching energy providers alone can save more than $1000.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

United States General Election 2024Information about the upcoming United States general election in 2024, including the presidential nominating contests and the selection of candidates.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

New Year's Eve Outfit Ideas for 2024Get ready for New Year's Eve with these party-appropriate outfit options on sale. Whether you prefer online shopping or visiting brick-and-mortar stores, there are plenty of choices available.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Donald Trump's Plans for 2024: A Vivid Picture of His IntentionsDonald Trump's policy proposals and comments from allies suggest his intentions for a potential 2024 campaign, including mass deportations, more executions, and a shake-up of US foreign policy.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Exciting Space Missions to Follow in 2024A look at the upcoming space missions in 2024, including NASA's Europa Clipper mission to explore Jupiter's moon Europa.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Economists Share Their Thoughts on the 2024 Economic OutlookTwo financial economists discuss the possibility of a recession in 2024 and share positive indicators of the U.S. economy's growth.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »