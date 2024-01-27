Gabba Test poised for thrilling finale as career-defining day looms for Steve Smith and Cameron Green

The stage is set for Steve Smith and Cameron Green to steer their country towards a series whitewash over the West Indies in what could prove a defining day for the post-Warner era of Australian cricket. Chasing a 216-run target for victory, Australia is 2-60 at stumps on day three of the pink-ball Gabba Test with Smith (33*) and Green (9*) unbeaten overnight, needing a further 156 runs to complete a perfect home summer.

If Pat Cummins’ men get the job done, it would be Australia’s highest successful Test run chase at the Gabba since 1976. The late dismissals of hometown heroes Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne gave the West Indies a sniff at clinching its first Test victory on Australian soil since 1997, but the tourists could be without Shamar Joseph for the remainder of the match. Meanwhile, the ominous weather forecast could add another twist to what’s already been a topsy-turbo contest, with heavy rain set to hit the Queensland capital on Sunday





FOXSportsAUS » / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Steve Smith to replace David Warner as Australia's Test openerDebate continues over who should replace David Warner as Australia's Test opener, with Steve Smith winning the race. Former coach Justin Langer expresses disappointment over Bancroft's non-selection. Matthew Renshaw added to the squad, while Green returns at No.4.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Steve Smith dismissed by Windies debutant in first Test against West IndiesNew Australian opener Steve Smith fails in his first attempt at the top of the order, getting dismissed for just 12 by West Indies debutant Shamar Joseph. Joseph's dream debut continues as he also dismisses Marnus Labuschagne.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Pat Cummins personally calls Cameron Bancroft after Test squad snubAustralian skipper Pat Cummins personally called Cameron Bancroft after he was left out of the Test squad to face West Indies. Bancroft, statistically the best batter in the Sheffield Shield, was disappointed by the decision and many believe it is a snub to the Shield competition. Cummins wanted to assure Bancroft that the decision had nothing to do with him.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Steve Smith’s technical flaw exposed as Pat Cummins’ bold declaration pays dividends: Gabba Test, Day 2 Talking PointsThe Gabba Test between Australia and the West Indies is in the balance after an inspired bowling spell from veteran seamer Kemar Roach and a batting rearguard from rival captain Pat Cummins. Roach ripped through Australia’s top order, but fifties from Khawaja, Carey, and Cummins rescued the Australians. The West Indies are leading by 35 runs with captain Brathwaite unbeaten overnight on 3.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

‘Scared s**tless’: Sydney Smash choke job laid bare as Warner blows up over shock callCricket: Steve Smith caught first ball of the Sydney Smash after being stirred up by David Warner pre-game.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

David Warner bids farewell to Test cricket with a memorable knockEmbracing Steve Smith and then leaving Test cricket forever, David Warner gave us something to remember him by as he marched into retirement.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »