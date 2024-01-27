Aryna Sabalenka defends Australian Open crown with crushing win

Aryna Sabalenka has opened up about the immense relief she feels as a multiple major winner after the world No.2 defended her Australian Open crown with a crushing win on Saturday night. The star Belarusian became the first Australian Open women’s defending champion in more than a decade after overpowering China’s Zheng Qinwen in straight sets. Aryna Sabalenka is the back-to-back Australian Open champion after a clinical performance against Zheng Qinwen.

The star Belarusian wrapped up the win in just one hour and 16 minutes. Her only moment of trepidation came in the final game when she needed a fifth championship point to close out the match. “It’s been in my mind that I didn’t want to be that player who win it and then disappeared,” said Sabalenka.“I really hope that ... more than two right now, but for me was really important.” Now that she has ticked that box, Sabalenka can firmly set her sights on winning a different grand slam title with the Roland-Garros clay and the Wimbledon grass also on the horizo





