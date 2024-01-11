How to Save Over $7000 a Year by Being Smarter with Money

Being smarter with money is an aspiration that topped New Year’s resolution lists this year, as cost-of-living pressures continue to weigh heavily on household budgets. But by swapping out certain products with cheaper or homemade alternatives, shopping around, and changing a few surprisingly expensive habits, consumer advocates said an annual saving of more than $7000 was possible. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Changing electricity providers could help you save thousands.

CHOICE editorial director Mark Serrels said it just took a little extra effort and forethought. “Saving money doesn’t always have to be a grind,” he said. Switching appliances off at the powerpoint, changing the way you wash your clothes, and changing energy providers alone can shave more than $1000 off energy-related expenses alone. “Our nationally representative survey showed that in September 2023, 85 per cent of Australians were concerned about electricity costs,” Serrels sai





