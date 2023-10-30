Hamas Terrorists Attack Israel, Backed by Iran

Thousands of Hamas terrorists stormed across the border between Gaza and Israel on October 7, brutally killing over 1400 Israelis, mostly civilians, and taking around 220 hostages to the Gaza Strip.

Iran heavily backs both Hezbollah and Hamas and provided significant support to the terrorists before and during the conflict. Dr Peterson expressed hope that the conflict between Israel and Hamas is the “last gasp” of totalitarian dictators in the Islamic world.

“My sense is, and I believe this to be the case, that Iran fuelling Hamas did that out of desperation because they know that peace is about to break through with the Abraham accords,” he told Sky News host Andrew Bolt. headtopics.com

“It isn’t obvious to me that the countries that signed the Abraham accords, making peace with Israel, are going to retreat from that.” Dr Peterson, a world-famous public intellectual, spoke with Mr Bolt as part of a wide-ranging exclusive interview on Sky News Australia.

