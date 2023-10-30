FULL INTERVIEW: Dr Jordan Peterson sits down with Andrew Bolt

Dr Peterson, a world-famous public intellectual, spoke with Mr Bolt as part of a wide-ranging exclusive interview on Sky News Australia.

“One of the things I’ve tried to do as I’ve toured around the world and written, is also to inform people that the idea that we should pursue security and safety at the cost of freedom is an illusion,” Dr Peterson said.

“Because I don’t think there is any security and safety in life apart from what you might garner around yourself if you lived an honest and productive life.” Dr Peterson also spoke of the online abuse he received following his response to the attacks on Israel from Hamas. headtopics.com

He also discussed his new “motivational” ARC Conference and how the clinical psychologist, along with other headline speakers, will explore practical solutions to defining societal challenges.

