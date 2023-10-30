‘Don’t hide and cower’: Dr Jordan Peterson says life is an ‘apocalyptic risk’

Dr Peterson, who is a clinical psychologist and public intellectual, spoke to Sky News Australia host Andrew Bolt in a wide-ranging exclusive interview.

“One of the things I’ve tried to do as I’ve toured around the world and written, is also to inform people that the idea that we should pursue security and safety at the cost of freedom is an illusion,” Dr Peterson said.

“Because I don’t think there is any security and safety in life apart from what you might garner around yourself if you lived an honest and productive life. “I think that we need to be more forthright, especially with young people, about the fact that life is an apocalyptic risk and always has been but that the right attitude towards that isn’t to hide yourself under your bed and cower and be triggered by ever little occurrence that might upset you emotionally. headtopics.com

“But, to face the world with some voluntary courage and find out as a consequence of doing that, that there’s a lot more to you than you think.” Dr Peterson said, “we’re built for adventure and not for security and if you can tell the right story of adventure then it overwhelms the attractiveness of the story of security or the story of hedonistic gratification”.

‘Iran is fuelling Hamas out of desperation’: Jordan Peterson on Israel-Hamas warPsychologist and public intellectual Jordan Peterson has revealed he suspects the unfolding Israel-Hamas war was provoked by Iran in order to derail the Abraham Accords. Read more ⮕

FULL INTERVIEW: Dr Jordan Peterson sits down with Andrew BoltRenowned clinical psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson has sat down with Sky News host Andrew Bolt to break down elements of the Israel-Hamas war, discuss safety, security, and freedom as well as highlight the importance of courage in today’s world. Read more ⮕

New Zealand 11-12 South Africa: Rugby World Cup final player ratingsPieter-Steph du Toit was immense for the Springboks while Will Jordan and Codie Taylor failed to fire for the All Blacks Read more ⮕

Hamas Terrorists Attack Israel, Backed by IranThousands of Hamas terrorists, supported by Iran, launch a brutal attack on Israel, resulting in the death of over 1400 Israelis and taking hostages. Dr Peterson believes this conflict is the last attempt of totalitarian dictators in the Islamic world. Read more ⮕

We pushed Britney Spears to the brink, then punished her for itThe pop star’s memoir, The Woman in Me, needs to be heard to be believed. Read more ⮕

We pushed Britney Spears to the brink, then punished her for itThe pop star’s memoir, The Woman in Me, needs to be heard to be believed. Read more ⮕