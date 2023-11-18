Formula 1 Faces Setback in Las Vegas Debut

Formula 1 is hoping to turn its luck around on the strip, like so many other Las Vegas visitors who blow a big bankroll on arrival. The elite global motorsports series placed a $500 million gamble on a new event in Sin City promoted for the first time by F1. But it now must recover after an opening-night debacle in which the first practice was ruined just nine minutes in when Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover on the temporary street course.

“Judge us by what happens when the checkered flag falls on Saturday,” asked Williams team principal James Vowles. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz: “You can obviously imagine how disappointed I am, in disbelief with the situation.” When Sainz bottomed out on the drainage valve minutes into Thursday night’s first practice, it caused extensive damage to the underbody of his Ferrari and Sainz said the piece broke through far enough to damage his seat. F1 then closed the course to inspect the entire 3.85-mile (6.2 kilometre) circuit that utilises a long portion of the strip





