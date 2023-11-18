Fans threatened with trespassing orders at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo has offered an apology after an astonishing day at the Las Vegas Grand Prix that will go down in Formula 1 history. Formula 1 fans have reportedly been threatened with trespassing orders by police as the Las Vegas Grand Prix descended into an unmitigated disaster. The greatest slap of them all came at 1.30am local time when spectators were ordered to leave — one hour before the second free practice session began at 2.30am local time.

Fans had already waited for hours at the track after being able to watch just eight minutes of the opening session before the event exploded when Carlos Sainz’ Ferrari struck a manhole cover. When P2 was finally able to get underway — it concluded at 4am local time. The sounds of the screaming engines would have made it near impossible for locals to sleep. Even the die-hard fans that stayed around hoping to watch FP2 got sucker-punched when organisers ordered them out. In the early hours of the morning the Las Vegas Grand Prix released a statement that said nothing about refunds or compensation for fans





