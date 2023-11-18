Foreigners released from indefinite detention forced to wear electronic monitoring devices

Ninety-three foreigners released from indefinite detention as a result of a landmark High Court decision will be forced to wear electronic monitoring devices indefinitely under strict visa conditions condemned by human rights lawyers as extra-judicial punishment.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles confirmed that mandatory curfews and electronic monitoring would apply to the entire cohort of people released from immigration detention “for as long as they remain in Australia”, as emergency laws came into effect on Saturday. He said a “significant number” of the 93 people – a confirmation that an extra nine people had been released in addition to the 84 already free as of Friday – had been. David Manne, the executive director of Refugee Legal which is representing a number of the people formerly indefinitely detained, said the new conditions “fundamentally failed on all fronts” and condemned the laws as having been rushed through in a political panic without proper scrutiny





