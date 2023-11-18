High Court decision quashes indefinite detention for foreigners

Twenty-seven of the foreigners whose indefinite detention was quashed by a landmark High Court decision are cases that have been referred to immigration ministers over several years under the category of “very serious violent offences, very serious crimes against children, very serious family or domestic violence or violent, sexual or exploitative offences”.

Late on Thursday evening revealed a “dashboard” prepared for the government about the detainees before the High Court decision last week, which ruled indefinite immigration detention was illegal, overturning a 20-year precedent. The court’s reasons have not yet been released. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said during question time on Tuesday that at least three of the detainees were murderers. The categories show why detainees had their visas cancelled on character grounds. Not every detainee in each category would have been convicted in Australia and some may have been convicted overseas





Read more: THEAGE » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Taxation reform: High Court EV ruling signals time to walk tax reform talkThe High Court’s rejection of Victoria’s road tax and its threat to states’ revenue puts pressure on the federal government to step into the reform breach.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: High court to rule on Catholic church’s liability for abuse committed by paedophile priestsChurch granted special leave to appeal Victorian judgment that Ballarat diocese was vicariously liable for abuse of five-year-old child known as DP

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Newsroom edition: where does the EV high court case leave Labor’s strategy?Gabrielle Jackson speaks to editor Lenore Taylor and head of newsroom Mike Ticher about what the recent high court decision means for electric vehicle take-up in Australia

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: High Court allows government to appeal late Yunupingu’s caseThe High Court has granted the federal government special leave to appeal the late Gumatj leader Yunupingu’s final court case.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: High Court ruled states and territories could not introduce road user charges for EV’sThe High Court ruled that states and territories could not introduce their own 'road user charges' for electric vehicles. It says only the federal government has that power under the Constitution.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Govt urged to instate equity in road tax system after High Court ruling on EVsAustralia’s peak motoring organisation has called for an “equitable” system of road user charges consistent across all levels of taxpayers, in the wake of a recent High Court which ruled against a Victorian tax on electric vehicles.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »