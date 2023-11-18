Bin Laden's letter goes viral on TikTok, sparks controversy

The text of an inflammatory “letter to America” from Osama bin Laden has gone viral on TikTok and drawn praise from young users — and US politicians blast the China-owned app for promoting “ terrorist propaganda .” In the letter, bin Laden claimed that he orchestrated the deadly 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center that killed nearly 3,000 Americans because the US “attacked us in Palestine ”.

He also claimed that the AIDS epidemic was “a Satanic American Invention” and objected to US companies allowing women to have jobs, fuming, “You use women to serve passengers, visitors, and strangers to increase your profit margins .” The antisemitic tirade went on to assert that in the US, Jews “control your policies, media and economy.”, which had published the full text of the letter in 2002, pulled it down on Wednesday, citing the fact in a statement that it was being “widely shared on social media without the full context. Therefore we have decided to take it down and direct readers to the news article that originally contextualised it instead





