Former PM under scrutiny over undisclosed perks and offshore trust

Former PM, who became a life peer last week, under scrutiny over use of financier’s aircraft and offshore trustfailed to fully disclose taxable perks such as flights on private planes when he worked for the collapsed lender Greensill Capital, the Guardian can reveal. In particular, officials are said to be looking at a number of flights that took off or landed near his house in Oxfordshire and also in Cornwall, where the foreign secretary has a holiday home.

They are also examining an offshore trust that it is understood was created by Greensill to pay him extra benefits. It comes amid wider concerns that the process for appointing the former prime minister to the House of Lords, and other background checks for his cabinet appointment, were rushed through in a bid to keep the details of Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle secret. Cameron was embroiled in the Greensill lobbying scandal after he exploited contacts gathered during his tenure as prime minister to try to win business for the now defunct supply-chain finance company at the start of the pandemic in early 202





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron's Shock Return to PoliticsFormer British prime minister David Cameron’s shock return to government as Foreign Secretary has been widely criticised as a bold and potentially risky move. Rishi Sunak announced the major cabinet reshuffle on Monday which included the sacking of embattled home secretary Suella Braverman. Mr Cameron, who accepted a peerage to take the post, acknowledged it was “not usual” for a former PM to “come back”.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

David Cameron's Last Moments as UK Prime MinisterAfter a week of spectacular political turmoil, the UK seems even more ill-governed, even ungovernable. No matter who wins the 2024 election, Britain risks lurching further downhill.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister speaks with Israeli Prime Minister about Gaza operationAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the IDF's operation in the Gaza Strip.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

‘Shame on you’: Former Israeli prime minister claims BBC biasFormer Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett levelled allegations of bias against the BBC, claiming the broadcaster had 'taken a side' in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Former Australian prime ministers to release statement condemning HamasAll living former Australian prime ministers are set to release a joint statement condemning Hamas and asserting Israel’s right to defend itself. The Daily Telegraph is reporting the seven former leaders have been in discussion about a letter that firmly blames the current fighting on Hamas.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Former Australian Prime Ministers Condemn Hatred Spread by HamasSix former Australian prime ministers release a joint statement expressing support for a two-state solution and condemning the hatred spread by Hamas in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »