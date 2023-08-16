Podcasts and Mental Health: Reducing Stigma and Discrimination

Millions of people listen to podcasts each year. Podcast content is diverse, with popular genres including true crime, comedy, and society and culture. In our research, we’re specifically interested in podcasts that talk about mental health. People listen to mental health-themed podcasts for many reasons: to understand mental health issues better, to learn self-help strategies to support their mental health, and for inspiration or motivation.

Podcasts can also bring attention to issues faced by marginalised communities. People living with mental health issues regularly face stigma and discrimination, such as being unfairly treated in workplaces and healthcare settings. Podcasts have the potential to raise awareness about unfair treatment and challenge myths. There are certain features of podcasts which can potentially impact listeners’ knowledge and attitudes around mental health. In our newly published research, we have explored how podcasts about mental health can be designed in a way that reduces stigma and discrimination in the community





