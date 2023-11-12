Disturbing Research Finds High Rates of Child Sexual Abuse in Australia

Disturbing research into the extent of child sexual abuse has found almost one in six Australian men have sexual feelings towards children and teenagers, and almost one in 10 acknowledge having committed child sexual offences, despite few being caught. One in 15 men admit they would have sexual contact with a child aged 14 or younger, if no one would find out.

The research by the University of NSW and Jesuit Social Services involved a nationally representative random survey of more than 1900 men aged 18 to over 65. The findings are consistent with peer-reviewed comparative studies from the US and Britain, and previous research on survivors. The lead author, UNSW Associate Professor Michael Salter, will present the research on Monday to an audience of about 80 police, public servants, survivors and psychologists in Sydney. Salter said this was the first Australian study to focus on undetected offenders, and his goal was to improve prevention and early detection of child sexual abus





🏆 10. brisbanetimes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Charity Neuroblastoma Australia calls for more funding into childhood cancer researchThe one-year-old's father and a national charity are calling for more research funding for neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer that leaves many children with permanent side effects from treatment.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 10. / 66,528 Read more »

Dragon Search South Australia project calls for images of seadragons for researchA team of researchers are learning about the fascinating traits of a dainty sea creature, with one particular specimen catching their attention.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 10. / 66,528 Read more »

Are the Melbourne vs Sydney opera wars finally coming to an end?Opera Australia’s new program is trying to restore some balance between Australia’s biggest cities.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 10. / 66,528 Read more »

Are the Melbourne vs Sydney opera wars finally coming to an end?Opera Australia’s new program is trying to restore some balance between Australia’s biggest cities.

Source: smh - 🏆 10. / 66,528 Read more »

Are the Melbourne vs Sydney opera wars finally coming to an end?Opera Australia’s new program is trying to restore some balance between Australia’s biggest cities.

Source: theage - 🏆 10. / 66,528 Read more »

Australia news LIVE: Voice campaign fails in Australia; Economist warns population surge could keep rates highThe Voice campaign failed with demographics playing a role, the RBA may keep rates higher because of population growth and Uber warns of price rises under new IR laws.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 10. / 66,528 Read more »