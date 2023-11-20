Optus CEO Resigns Following Outage Impacting Millions

Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has resigned from Optus, days after she faced a grilling from senators over the telco’s outage that impacted 10 million Aussies. Ms Bayer Rosmarin said it had been an honour to serve as the company’s chief executive but it was appropriate she now step down. Her resignation comes after Australians were cut off from internet and phone services during the 12-hour outage on November 8, with about 200 customers unable to make emergency calls to triple-0.

A senate inquiry into the outage was set up and, on Friday, Ms Bayer Rosmarin fielded questions about her future at Australia’s second-largest telecommunications provider. Kelly Bayer Rosmarin faced a grilling at a Senate inquiry into the November 8 outage on Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman “On Friday I had the opportunity to appear before the Senate to expand on the cause of the network outage and how Optus recovered and responded. I was also able to communicate Optus’ commitment to restore trust and continue to serve customers,” she sai





