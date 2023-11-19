Australia Crowned World Cup Champions for the Sixth Time

Australia are World Cup champions once again, defeating India by six wickets in front of 92,453 fans at Narendra Modi Stadium to lift the coveted trophy for a sixth time. Travis Head, named player of the match, pummelled India’s world-class bowlers throughout the run chase, scoring a masterful 137 (120) to help Australia chase the 241-run target with 42 balls to spare.

The 29-year-old, who also claimed a game-changing catch, smacked 15 boundaries and four sixes during his heroic knock, becoming the seventh cricketer and third Australian to score a century in a World Cup final. Head, who missed the first half of the tournament with a wrist injury, combined with Marnus Labuschagne (58* from 110 balls) for an epic 192-run stand, the second-highest partnership in World Cup finals, to rescue Australia after an early collapse of 3-31 during the Powerplay. The Australians fielded superbly in the first innings and judged the conditions to perfect, bravely choosing to bowl first and executing an assortment of slower balls and off-cutters to tame India’s rattled middle orde





