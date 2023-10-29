Australian Government Triples Incentive for Doctors to Bulk Bill Vulnerable Patients

Doctors who bulk bill children under 16 years of age and Commonwealth concession card holders, including seniors, are currently rewarded for doing so with an additional 'incentive' payment of $6.85 in metropolitan areas and as much as $13.15 in very remote areas. As of Wednesday, that payment will triple, with GPs receiving an incentive of between $20.65 and $39.65 depending on location.

" Although the incentive is geared in favour of age demographics that are most likely to see a GP – namely older people – Kettlewell points out that it doesn't cover people from other demographics who may be similarly if not more vulnerable, whether for reasons of health or money. "The groups who don't qualify for these payments potentially do get charged higher prices, and that includes very vulnerable groups," he said.

