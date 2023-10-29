The Impact of K-pop on Self-Image and Beauty Standards

I once searched on YouTube ‘how to look Korean’. And that's so embarrassing to write. Because not only does it disregard everything about who I am as a brown person, but it fetishises an entire ethnicity. But when I was 14 years old, I didn’t even stop to question it. I was simply conducting research on how to be a ‘better version’ of myself. In 2014, around when I was 13, I fell in love with K-pop (Korean pop).

I thought, one day I’d get there. One day I could become the person I wanted to be. But as the years passed by, and I went to concerts, bought makeup, albums, and the K-fashion, I was never really satisfied when I caught glimpses of myself in the mirror. There wasn’t a specific moment in my life where I had noticed that my interest in Korean beauty standards had become self-destructive.

Hubble telescope captures image of 'galactic dance'The cosmic waltz captured by the ultra-powerful telescope took place roughly 500 million light years away from Earth. Read more ⮕

‘Lost his mystique’: Iconic image says it all as ’washed’ Fury’s legacy takes major hitBoxing: Francis Ngannou had Tyson Fury knocked down in Round 3, in their highly anticipated bout Read more ⮕

‘Like my old self’: Ricciardo shines in Mexico; McLaren fumbles golden chance: Quali talking pointsF1: Daniel Ricciardo has earned fourth spot on the grid in the Mexican GP, while Ferrari took out one & two! Read more ⮕

Tigers great reveals impact of coach’s breakup ‘distraction’AFLW: Gold Coast's Elise Barwick was involved in a horrific head clash with GWS' Jess Doyle at the beginning of their AFLW clash at Heritage Bank Stadium. Read more ⮕

Big ideas and perfect proportions in a compact Parisian flatA small apartment in France makes an impact by mixing contrasting colours and materials Read more ⮕

Music therapy at Queensland Children's Hospital continues to have lasting impact on patients as it turns 30A music therapist's playlist for any given workday will be as varied as the patients they work with — they may start the day serenading a baby with Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star and end it playing a version of a heavy metal song to an adolescent. Read more ⮕