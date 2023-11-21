HEAD TOPICS

World's Children's Day: Reflecting on the Rights of Every Child

On November 20th, we commemorate World’s Children’s Day, an occasion to take a step back and reflect on the progress made in fulfilling the rights of every child. Despite the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989, many children still suffer from violence and abuse, especially those in armed conflict situations. The United Nations Security Council has recognized the need to address these issues and report annually on the violations affecting children in armed conflict.

On November 20th, we commemorate World’s Children’s Day, an occasion to take a step back and reflect. Reflect on our achievements but also on the remaining progress that we need to accomplish to fulfill the rights of every child. The recognition of a child, as well as their rights and needs, is enshrined in the most widely ratified Convention of the United Nations, the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

More than thirty years have passed since the adoption of the CRC in 1989 and yet, in 2023, it has become increasingly evident that a vast number of children remain daily victims of violence, abuse, and oppression, particularly those living in situations of armed conflict. Over the years, the United Nations Security Council has recognized the importance of bringing visibility to the most vulnerable children, by requesting the Secretary-General to report annually on the six grave violations affecting children in armed conflict, namely recruitment and use, killing and maiming, sexual violence, abduction, attacks on schools and hospitals, and denial of humanitarian acces

