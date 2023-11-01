NATIONAL CHILDREN’S DAY 2023 – PROTECTING PRE-SCHOOLERS FROM BULLYING

Bullying is a pressing issue that affects children of all ages, even at the pre-school level. As South Africa celebrates“Bullying is not confined to older children; it can manifest as early as in pre-school,” says Assis. A reality confirmed in South African Author – Marion Scher’s – recently launched book ‘Big Bully’.

“The adverse effects of bullying, such as self-image issues, depression, anxiety, and school problems, can be significant even when experienced at a young age. This underscores the importance of addressing bullying at the pre-school level.

“With this in mind, when speaking to a possible school for your child, ask the following questions – as the potential of bullying at this level is a reality – and you need to ensure that the school takes it seriously,” adds Assis.

What is the school’s policy regarding bullying, how do they actively prevent it and how will staff handle a reported incident? Parents should seek information on the school’s official stance on bullying and understand their preventive strategies. Ask about programmes or initiatives aimed at creating a respectful and inclusive environment for all children. The answers you receive must be very clear, direct and based on an official school policy.Parents should ask about staff involvement in children’s social and emotional development, not just academic achievements.

“We maintain a zero-tolerance policy for bullying, exclusion, and all forms of discrimination. We believe in actively preventing these issues through our Heart Culture and the daily interactions in our pre-schools and understand that fostering social competence, friendship, and a positive psychosocial learning environment is vital to reducing the risk of bullying.

