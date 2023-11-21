German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discusses priorities for Germany-Africa relationship

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz explains his priorities for the relationship between Germany and Africa as African presidents gather in Berlin. He discusses migration, security, and the relationship with former colonies like Tanzania and Namibia. Berlin lacks the depth of diplomatic ties of former colonial powers, and Germany has been reluctant to get involved in security matters. Olaf Scholz had no honeymoon period; three months after he took over from Angela Merkel, Russia invaded Ukraine.





TheAfricaReport » / 🏆 29. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Germany's Scholz says his country, EU to help boost West Africa securityGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said his country and the European Union as a whole were committed to boosting security in West Africa, and could provide training and equipment to support operations against a jihadist insurgency spreading through the region.

Source: ReutersAfrica - 🏆 31. / 53 Read more »

Energy-hungry Germany's Scholz courts Africa as crises elsewhere biteGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz this weekend makes his third visit to sub-Saharan Africa in two years, as conflicts elsewhere highlight the growing importance of an energy-rich region in which Berlin has traditionally had little involvement.

Source: ReutersAfrica - 🏆 31. / 53 Read more »

Africa: Scholz's Africa Visit - Desire to Strengthen Economic TiesAnalysis - Africa has become a strategic and economic attraction point for Germany. Europe's biggest economy wants to build stronger ties and Olaf Scholz's visit to Ghana and Nigeria sought to do just that.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa: Prosper Africa Coordinates 17 US Agencies to Help Boost Africa's Low Participation in AGOAThe root of the problem is that Africa is simply not producing enough goods that the US wants to buy.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa Fact of the Day: South Africa has Africa’s richest companiesAfrica Fact of the Day features the most wonderful and weird facts about the history and culture of the African Continent.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Germany agrees to consider UK-style plan on processing asylum abroadChancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged to 'examine' whether asylum applications could be processed abroad.

Source: BBCAfrica - 🏆 23. / 61 Read more »